Blustery Weather Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - How did you spend your chilly and wet Saturday? For some of us, it was a great day to get in a nap, but some others made it out alone with the heavier traffic to get some holiday shopping done. However you spent your day, I hope you enjoyed it because Old Man Winter is making an appearance very soon.

Today’s light to moderate rain only brought about 1/4″ of rain across our area, but at times, visibility dropped down to less than a mile. This afternoon rain will ease it it moves north, so expect us to begin to dry out after 6 pm. After that, we’ll stay cloudy, and temperatures will stay fairly steady in and around 40F.

What’s Coming Up...

Early Sunday and through the morning we can expect some patchy fog across our area so just be careful of that if you get out on the roads early. During the early morning, we’ll also have a cold front move-through. While that won’t necessarily drop our temperatures on Sunday, it may help us to open up the skies a bit and we may get some sun before the day is out.

It is Sunday night that we begin to see some big changes. Cold air will finally be making its way in from the northwest and with that winds will start to become blustery. Add on top of that the chance of a few flurries, once the temperatures drop into the mid-30s. The flurries should only be that no accumulation is expected out of them.

Looking Ahead...

With these dropping temperatures and very gusty winds, it is Monday that will be bitterly cold. Morning temperatures will be starting in the low to mid-20s and winds will be gusting to over 30 mph. When these two factors are in place, wind chills will feel more like single digits starting just about the time we need to get the kids off for school. Don’t look for any improvement till later on Monday. Winds will begin to ease, even though the temperatures will still stay in the lower 20 to high teens. But because of the decreased winds later Monday into Tuesday morning, it won’t feel as cold as how we began the work week.

As we look at the rest of the workweek, we’re looking at drier and sunnier days with temperatures making it back into the mid 40′s by Thursday.

