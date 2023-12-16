‘Comparable to attempted homicide’: Monona PD searching for suspects in chase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monona Police Department is searching for the suspects that led them on a high speed chase early Friday morning.

Police say the suspects will be facing charges comparable to attempted homicide after they tried to collide head-on with officers.

The chase started around 2 a.m., when MOPD noticed an SUV on the Beltline without plates. When they tried to pull the car over, it sped off.

Officers then followed the car down the Beltline until it pulled off at the Whitney Way exit. Continuing the chase, officials say other officers laid down tire deflation devices.

Later, the SUV tried to drive head-on into an MOPD car, which was able to avoid crashing. MOPD credited the maneuver to training for scenarios exactly like what the suspect tried.

The chase ended when the driver turned into the area of some apartment complexes on Tree Ln., ditching the SUV in a nearby grassy area.

MOPD says multiple suspects ran from the car, most likely running into one of the nearby apartment buildings. Police believe the suspects have some sort of tie to the complex.

The suspects were not found. Officials say by trying to drive head-on into police, the driver faces charges similar to attempted homicide.

MOPD is now asking for help, saying the suspects most likely told someone about the chase and encouraging anyone who knows something not to become involved in the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call MOPD at 608-222-0463, or to remain anonymous, call 608-266-6014 or go online at P3Tips.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.