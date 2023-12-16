Gray weather for the weekend

Light showers/drizzle Saturday

Dry, cloudy Sunday

Cold & windy Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A weak low-pressure system is making its way in this morning and will keep us gray through the weekend. Sunday is still looking like the better day of the weekend as we’ll stay dry through the day.

Next, we’ll be watching for a big cool down behind a cold front that will sweep through Sunday night, dropping highs to the mid-20s on Monday. It won’t last long though, we’ll return to the milder weather we’ve gotten used to later in the week with that mild trend sticking around through Christmas.

What’s Coming Up...

Periods of light rain or drizzle will stick around through the afternoon and early evening, gradually drying off through the dinner hour. The whole day won’t be a washout, and we’re not expecting much heavy rain but the day will feel damp. Skies stay cloudy, temperatures will top off in the lower 40s this afternoon.

Cloudy skies tonight as the system continues to shift eastward. Some areas of fog are possible late tonight into early Sunday morning, so watch for that if you plan to be on the roads. Low temperatures will be very mild: only cooling to the upper 30s thanks to the clouds.

Sunday is still cloudy but dry. Winds will be light out of the west, with highs similar to Saturday in the lower 40s for most.

Looking Ahead...

A cold front moves through Sunday night, helping to clear out the remaining clouds but also bringing cooler air into the start of the workweek. Winds will be gusting near 30 mph through the day on Monday, keeping wind chills in the teens for much of the day. It’ll likely feel extra cold in comparison to the mild weather we’ve had so far this month!

It won’t last long, we’ll be back to the 40s by Thursday and will likely stay there through the holiday weekend.

We will be watching a potential storm system right around Christmas, but thanks to the warmer weather we’re mainly watching for rain locally. We’ll keep an eye on it over the next week and also watch for potential travel impacts across the region as well as locally.

