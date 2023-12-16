‘It’s just overdue’: City explains decision to increase Madison parking rates in 2024

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is explaining its decision to increase parking rates for the first time in five years.

More than half of Madison’s parking garages and lots will see their rates rise. The change is set to take place starting Jan. 1, 2024.

The parking rates haven’t increased since 2018.

City of Madison Parking Division manager Stefanie Cox said the city typically changes its rates every three years, but those changes were put on pause when the pandemic hit.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase since the pandemic,” Cox said. “I think we are as close to the new normal as we’re going to get, so we’re not at pre-pandemic levels.”

Cox said inflation also played a role in the city’s decision to raise rates, and adds the increase will help provide funds to improve parking services.

“It’s just overdue,” Cox said. “It’s something that we want to look at on an annual basis, just reviewing our rates and making sure that we’re covering our operating cost and able to continue to maintain our garages.”

Six out of 11 total garages and lots in Madison will see an increase. Hourly rates and monthly permits will be raised.

The Overture Center Garage will see the highest hourly increase from $1 per hour to $1.60 per hour.

“We look at demand, we look at occupancy levels,” Cox said. “That garage does have higher demand. We’ve seen that increasing over the years.”

One Madison resident said this might sway people to use other forms of transportation.

“It does add up over time, especially for people who are non-residents and are just visiting people who are residents,” Evan Rafalski said. “I think it will encourage a lot more people to go on the buses.”

Hourly rates will increase by an average of 38 cents for the garages seeing changes.

For a full list of rate changes, click here.

