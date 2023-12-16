Janesville community assembles, distributes $45K in food to those in need

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - While winter break is an exciting time for some families, for those struggling to make ends meet, it means missing out on several school-provided meals.

Hundreds of Janesville community members packed into the Dollar General Distribution Center to assemble what the community calls ‘Bags of Hope.’

“People care about each other here, and I think that this is just indicative of that,” Cathy Myers said.

Christmas music filled the air and $45,000 worth of food filled a Janesville warehouse Saturday morning.

“And so, we’ve identified 250 families and 50 seniors, and today we’re putting together the groceries, and we’ll deliver those to the families,” Superintendent for the School District of Janesville Mark Holzman said.

Holzman says their community is proud of their holiday tradition, which is in it’s 15th year. The food drive was founded by the United Auto Workers Local 95 and continued until General Motors closed its Janesville plant in 2008. The district then took over the event.

“So, we have hundreds of students and parents and community members, teachers, volunteers all doing just a little part to help with this big picture of providing food and nourishment and joy and love to our community,” he said.

Some people assembled items, others hand-delivered the food to residents in need.

“It’s always such a hustle bustle all the time and we’re thankful for what we have. There are some families that don’t have anything,” Janesville resident Julie Steinman said.

By Saturday afternoon, the food filled the homes of Janesville neighbors, and pride filled the hearts of those who volunteered.

“We’ll get an address and then we’ll be able to give the groceries at that time. Humbling experience when you see the people who are so grateful for the gifts and you realize how much you have to be able to offer,” Holzman said.

With all hands on deck, the whole process only took a few hours.

“What’s really wonderful about this is the number of people that come out to support this community and how much work gets done in a relatively short amount of time,” Myers said. “But the benefit of that, you know, will last much, much longer.”

The School District of Janesville says for the 2023-24 school year, 55% of their enrolled students are eligible for for free or reduced-price school meals.

“It just shows that people really care, and that Janesville is a caring community and I’m so proud to be a part of it,” resident Shirley Poch said.

