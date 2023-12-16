Man medflighted after phone notifies police of OWI crash

Car crash
Car crash(Source: MGN)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HIGHLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - A Highland man was flown to the hospital after his phone notified Iowa County police that he had been in a crash.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office explained the driver was in a crash on State Rd. 80 near Highland around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

The driver’s phone then paged emergency response. The sheriff’s office, Highland Fire and EMS, and Alliant Energy went to the scene.

The driver was brought to a local hospital before being flown to a larger hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

A 60-year-old man is being charged with first offense OWI. It is unclear if the 60-year-old is the driver who was flown to the hospital.

