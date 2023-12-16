Man medflighted after phone notifies police of OWI crash

HIGHLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - A Highland man was flown to the hospital after his phone notified Iowa County police that he had been in a crash.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office explained the driver was in a crash on State Rd. 80 near Highland around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

The driver’s phone then paged emergency response. The sheriff’s office, Highland Fire and EMS, and Alliant Energy went to the scene.

The driver was brought to a local hospital before being flown to a larger hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

A 60-year-old man is being charged with first offense OWI. It is unclear if the 60-year-old is the driver who was flown to the hospital.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.