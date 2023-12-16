Meriter Hospital welcomes 28 babies in 24 hours

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health - Meriter set a record last week with 28 adorable new faces.

From Dec. 7 into Dec. 8, Meriter had 28 babies born, with 8 in just 45 minutes. The hospital says this is record-breaking.

This required triaging 33 patients in 12 hours and lots of team members helping out.

The hospital posted pictures of the newborns on Facebook.

Marlie was one of 28 babies born in 24 hours at Meriter Hospital.
Marlie was one of 28 babies born in 24 hours at Meriter Hospital.(UnityPoint Health - Meriter)
Leon was one of 28 babies born in 24 hours at Meriter Hospital.
Leon was one of 28 babies born in 24 hours at Meriter Hospital.(UnityPoint Health - Meriter)
Gwendolyn was one of 28 babies born in 24 hours at Meriter Hospital.
Gwendolyn was one of 28 babies born in 24 hours at Meriter Hospital.(UnityPoint Health - Meriter)
Freya was one of 28 babies born in 24 hours at Meriter Hospital.
Freya was one of 28 babies born in 24 hours at Meriter Hospital.(UnityPoint Health - Meriter)
Wolfgang was one of 28 babies born in 24 hours at Meriter Hospital.
Wolfgang was one of 28 babies born in 24 hours at Meriter Hospital.(UnityPoint Health - Meriter)
Olivewas one of 28 babies born in 24 hours at Meriter Hospital.
Olivewas one of 28 babies born in 24 hours at Meriter Hospital.(UnityPoint Health - Meriter)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BBB warns of texting scam
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8

Latest News

FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott...
Wisconsin Republicans call for layoffs and criticize remote work policies as wasting office spaces
Monona police released this image of the SUV they chased down the Beltline early Friday morning.
‘Comparable to attempted homicide’: Monona PD searching for suspects in chase
It’s not every day you run into the University of Wisconsin Badger Band at the grocery store,...
New Madison Metro Market holds grand opening fighting food insecurity
Toledo Police Department
Woman arrested for pulling knife, threatening police