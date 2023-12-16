Meriter Hospital welcomes 28 babies in 24 hours
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health - Meriter set a record last week with 28 adorable new faces.
From Dec. 7 into Dec. 8, Meriter had 28 babies born, with 8 in just 45 minutes. The hospital says this is record-breaking.
This required triaging 33 patients in 12 hours and lots of team members helping out.
The hospital posted pictures of the newborns on Facebook.
