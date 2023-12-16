Meriter Hospital welcomes 28 babies in 24 hours

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health - Meriter set a record last week with 28 adorable new faces.

From Dec. 7 into Dec. 8, Meriter had 28 babies born, with 8 in just 45 minutes. The hospital says this is record-breaking.

This required triaging 33 patients in 12 hours and lots of team members helping out.

The hospital posted pictures of the newborns on Facebook.

Marlie was one of 28 babies born in 24 hours at Meriter Hospital. (UnityPoint Health - Meriter)

Leon was one of 28 babies born in 24 hours at Meriter Hospital. (UnityPoint Health - Meriter)

Gwendolyn was one of 28 babies born in 24 hours at Meriter Hospital. (UnityPoint Health - Meriter)

Freya was one of 28 babies born in 24 hours at Meriter Hospital. (UnityPoint Health - Meriter)

Wolfgang was one of 28 babies born in 24 hours at Meriter Hospital. (UnityPoint Health - Meriter)

Olivewas one of 28 babies born in 24 hours at Meriter Hospital. (UnityPoint Health - Meriter)

