Monona house added to National Register of Historic Places

Monona's Tompkins House has been added to the National Register of Historic Places
Monona's Tompkins House has been added to the National Register of Historic Places(Wisconsin Historical Society)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A house designed by two famous Madison architects has been nationally recognized for its history.

The Willard and Fern Tompkins House, near the southeast shore of Lake Monona, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in September.

The house was designed in 1937 by Hamilton Beatty and Allen Strang, two architects who designed many buildings around Madison and Monona.

The two are credited with being significant in bringing International Style to Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Historical Society explained. This style would be foundational in modern American architecture.

The Tompkins House is a white building on a tree-lined cul-de-sac characterized by its cubic shapes. The historical society described it as an “outstanding example of the international style of architecture.”

