MPD: One person is dead after “likely” hit and run crash

MPD confirms no one is in custody.
By Philomena Lindquist
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after “likely” hit and run on Packers Avenue early Saturday morning, according to Madison Police.

Madison Police and Fire departments responded to the scene on Madison’s north side early after a caller said someone had been “run over,” according to MFD.

MPD confirms that a person was hit by a vehicle just after 4:30 a.m., and that one person is dead. They believe that is the only person killed.

MFD confirms that they were on scene on the 1700 block of Packers Ave.

WMTV 15 News crews on scene confirmed that two lanes of traffic on Packers Ave were still blocked as of 6 a.m. near the scene.

