MPD respond to person who was “run over”

A shot of Packers Avenue in Madison, Wisconsin, early in the morning. Police cars line the...
MPD at scene of Packers Ave crash early Saturday morning(Tyler Peters)
By Philomena Lindquist
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police and Fire departments responded to Packers Avenue early Saturday morning after a caller said someone had been “run over.”

MFD confirms that they were on scene on the 1700 block of Packers Ave just after 4:30 a.m. Although they did not transport a victim, they confirmed that the medical examiner’s office was called.

Dane County dispatch confirmed that there were injuries on scene, but did not explain the extent of those injuries. They also did not confirm how many people were involved or hurt.

MPD confirms no one is in custody.

WMTV15 News crews on scene confirm that two lanes of traffic on Packers Ave were still blocked as of 6 a.m. near the scene.

