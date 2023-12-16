MPD respond to person who was “run over”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police and Fire departments responded to Packers Avenue early Saturday morning after a caller said someone had been “run over.”

MFD confirms that they were on scene on the 1700 block of Packers Ave just after 4:30 a.m. Although they did not transport a victim, they confirmed that the medical examiner’s office was called.

Dane County dispatch confirmed that there were injuries on scene, but did not explain the extent of those injuries. They also did not confirm how many people were involved or hurt.

MPD confirms no one is in custody.

WMTV15 News crews on scene confirm that two lanes of traffic on Packers Ave were still blocked as of 6 a.m. near the scene.

