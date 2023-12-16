New Madison Metro Market holds grand opening fighting food insecurity

It’s not every day you run into the University of Wisconsin Badger Band at the grocery store, but that was the case on Madison’s west side Friday.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s not every day you run into the University of Wisconsin Badger Band at the grocery store, but that was the case on Madison’s west side Friday.

Band members and Leroy Butler were on hand to mark the relaunch of Metro Market. It’s taking the place of a former Pick ‘n Save on Junction Rd.

The relaunch was celebrated by giving $2,000 worth of gift cards for the Madison Police and Fire Departments to hand out.

“Oftentimes we encounter people when they are in crisis, and one of the great things we can do is give them some help when we couldn’t have done that before,” MPD West District Captain Kelly Beckett said.

The store also donated $2,500 to Extended Hands Food Pantry.

Pantry Executive Director Andy Czerkas says there is a real need in the community.

“Many people really struggle with food insecurity today, more than since a long time ago, [and] it is not improving any,” Czerkas said. “And every food pantry in the Madison area is going gangbusters.”

Metro Market says they spent $3 million to transform the store.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BBB warns of texting scam
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8

Latest News

Toledo Police Department
Woman arrested for pulling knife, threatening police
How BadgerLink engages students in reading across Wisconsin
How BadgerLink engages students in reading across Wisconsin
How BadgerLink engages students in reading across Wisconsin
How BadgerLink engages students in reading across Wisconsin
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
Madison Police: 61-year-old man hospitalized after hit-and-run, driver arrested