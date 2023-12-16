New Madison Metro Market holds grand opening fighting food insecurity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s not every day you run into the University of Wisconsin Badger Band at the grocery store, but that was the case on Madison’s west side Friday.

Band members and Leroy Butler were on hand to mark the relaunch of Metro Market. It’s taking the place of a former Pick ‘n Save on Junction Rd.

The relaunch was celebrated by giving $2,000 worth of gift cards for the Madison Police and Fire Departments to hand out.

“Oftentimes we encounter people when they are in crisis, and one of the great things we can do is give them some help when we couldn’t have done that before,” MPD West District Captain Kelly Beckett said.

The store also donated $2,500 to Extended Hands Food Pantry.

Pantry Executive Director Andy Czerkas says there is a real need in the community.

“Many people really struggle with food insecurity today, more than since a long time ago, [and] it is not improving any,” Czerkas said. “And every food pantry in the Madison area is going gangbusters.”

Metro Market says they spent $3 million to transform the store.

