Rotary Lights return to Stoughton for 12th year

Stoughton Rotary Clubmember and former Stoughton Fire Chief Marty Lamers says this year features over 300,000 color-changing LED lights, all put up by volunteers.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re looking for the best holiday light displays in south central Wisconsin, and this week we went to Stoughton for their Rotary Lights.

The Stoughton Rotary Club puts on an annual lights show, and this year marks its 12th.

“I think it’s the community effort that goes into something like this,” Lamers said. “It’s a lot of people that put this together for everybody to come and take a look at it and to see it. And it’s just a wonderful thing to do for the holiday season.”

You can drive through the lights, with all of the music broadcasted on the radio. The lights are on display every night from 4:30 to 10 p.m. through New Year’s Day.

