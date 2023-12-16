Two southwest Wisconsin added to State Register of Historic Places

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two locations in southwest Wisconsin have been chosen as historic landmarks within the state.

The first location to be listed in the State Register of Historic Places is the Daniel and Catherine Welty Barn in Wiota.

The Daniel and Catherine Welty Barn was recently added to the State Register of Historic Places.(Wisconsin Historical Society)

The barn was built in 1850, and features a rare style for Wisconsin brought by German immigrants, called a Grundscheier or ground barn. The barn is the only one of its kind in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Historical Society explained the Welty barn is a threshing barn, and a symbol of the pre-dairy era in the state, which was focused on grain farming.

The second location added to the list is the Spring Green Restaurant in Wyoming, which is now the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center for Taliesin.

The Spring Green Restaurant was recently added to the State Register of Historic Places.(Wisconsin Historical Society)

Wright designed the former restaurant to serve Taliesin visitors, and construction began on it in 1957.

The building has been changed since then, but still retains much of Wright’s design, the historical society says.

