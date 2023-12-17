5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – Arizona authorities said five children died after a fire broke out at a home Saturday evening.
Bullhead City officials said the fire was called in around 5 p.m. at a home located close to the Colorado River.
Officials said the five children were ages 13, 11, 5, 4 and 2 years old.
A police spokesperson said no adults were in the home at the time of the fire.
An investigation into the fire is underway, according to authorities.
