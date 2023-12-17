Big changes to start the workweek

Gray and quiet Sunday

Cold front moves through tonight

Windy & cold Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The system that brought us damp conditions on Saturday is pushing farther east today, but the clouds will remain with us. The final day of the weekend will be quiet but gray.

A strong cold front will bring big changes for Monday: turning our weather much colder and windier, and giving some of us the chance for snow. Any snow that falls won’t last long, as temperatures will warm back to the 40s that we’ve grown comfortable with later in the week.

What’s Coming Up...

Skies remain overcast today, with some areas of fog and mist in the morning as yesterday’s weather-maker moves out. Temperatures will be pretty steady through the day: starting in the upper 30s this morning, and reaching the lower 40s this afternoon. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph.

A strong cold front will sweep in from the north overnight, bringing much colder air behind it. As the front passes, some bursts of snow may spark up behind it. I expect any snow to be over with by the time most people are getting on the roads Monday morning.

Winds will be strong, especially in the morning as they usher in the colder air. Winds will gust out of the northwest at 35-40 mph at times. Temperatures will get cooler through the day: starting off in the upper 20s in the morning and cooling to the mid-20s by the afternoon. Wind chills will remain in the teens for the whole day, so bundle up the kids as you send them out the door.

Looking Ahead...

The cold only lasts one day though - winds shift out of the southwest on Tuesday and boost our temperatures back to at least the lower 30s. Highs will be back in the 40s on Wednesday, reaching the mid-40s by Thursday.

The next system we’ll watch will bring rain chances on Friday.

