Biting Wind Chills

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Weatherwise it has been an interesting weekend so far. Yesterday was gloomy, and chilly, and then ended the day in dense fog. And while today began fairly cloudy and quiet, winds are now beginning to pick up which will help to set up our very chilly start to the workweek.

Earlier today a cold front moved through that was all part of this system that has brought the inclement weather. While this morning was relatively mild, temperatures this afternoon have begun to drop, and winds started picking up. This trend will only continue through the rest of the evening and overnight. Also starting later this evening will the potential of some quick-moving bursts of snow showers. The timing on this will be from after 9 pm to as late as 5 am on Monday. While we don’t expect to see much out of this, there is the chance anywhere from Dane County north and east could potentially see a trace to up to 1/2″ of snow. Snow is not likely to accumulate on roads, but still be careful of a few slick spots, especially as we head into the morning.

After midnight winds will also be ramping up significantly, and we’re expecting gusts to over 35 mph. Combine this with the dropping temperatures and we are looking to start the day with morning lows in the mid to lower 20s, but wind chills only in the single digits. Unfortunately,, there won’t be much of a break from this blustery weather on Monday. Even though the sun will eventually make an appearance during the afternoon, temperatures and wind will still be keeping us feeling very, very cold.

Morning temperatures on Tuesday will be even lower, down into the teens, but even though winds will be lighter, wind chills will still be in the single digits. Frostbite will be a threat for these 24 hours, so make sure to keep ears, and noses covered as well as hands and fingers if you’re out even more than 5 minutes in the cold.

The rest of the week and into the weekend will be a warming trend, and by Christmas Eve, we could be seeing mid to upper 40s for most of us. Unfortunately, there is still no chance of any snow for Christmas. Temperatures will stay mild, upper 40s, and there is a 50% of showers.

