Family of Blue River couple closing in on 71st wedding anniversary, asks community for well wishes

GRANT CO., Wis. (WMTV) -A couple near Blue River is closing in on 71 years of marriage. Dick and Betty Grant are 91-years-young, and will be celebrating more than seven decades of love on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2024.

Looking for a way to honor her parents and all they’ve done for the family, Becky Grant, the youngest of four daughters, is asking the community for help.

“Everybody probably thinks they have the best parents in the world, but I honestly believe that we have the best parents in the world,” exclaimed Becky.

In July, Betty suffered a stroke and the family thought they were going to lose her. After a short rehab, the Grant family had their mom back at home, but with limitations. “Reading books is not an option anymore, she’d never really been interested in watching TV...I thought you know, they’ve always enjoyed cards,” Becky said.

She wants to use this ‘second chance’ to make sure her parents know just how loved they are.

“I was thinking about how mom had her stroke a few months back, how we’ve changed gears as far as what can we do to help her enjoy things,” Becky started.

It started as a small request via email at work for cards for her parents to look at and read, but now, Becky wants to take it national.

She’s hoping to get as many well wishes, handmade cards and greetings from perfect strangers as possible, to then deliver them to her parents on their anniversary.

Becky described her parents to be the most down-to-earth, selfless people, who have never asked for a thing in return for their altruistic ways.

“They never expect any recognition or praise for things they do for other people, they genuinely have lived a pleasant life, they don’t want any fanfare or attention, they just do the right thing and are genuinely great people,” said Becky.

Her dad, Dick, is a veteran who served in the Korean War. Shortly after his return home to Indiana, where the two grew up, Dick married Betty and the two moved near Blue River on the Wisconsin River, where they still live today.

Dick was the president of a publishing business in Chicago, commuting back-and-forth for years to support his family.

Betty recalled a story of her father from when the local Meals on Wheels temporarily lost their driver, he took on driving the meals to homes and visiting with the recipients, all while in his 80′s.

Betty spent many of her days in Wisconsin teaching kids how to swim in the pool they had, so children would be safe near the Wisconsin River. She helped out at her church, trained to be a nurse’s aide, and worked at the hospital in Boscobel.

After retirement, Becky said they have enjoyed leaning into their passions which include gardening, photography, watching birds and being surrounded by wildlife. The two were avid readers as well up until the time of Betty’s stroke.

HOW TO SEND A CARD TO DICK AND BETTY GRANT:

Betty requests that you send any and all cards to her home in Brooklyn. She will make sure her parents receive them by their anniversary.

Dick and Betty Grant

c/o Becky Grant

424 Juniper St.

Brooklyn, WI 53521

