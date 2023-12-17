House fire displaces Fitchburg family, kills pets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg family was displaced and their pets killed after a box alarm fire that summoned over 15 agencies Friday night.

Fitchburg Fire Rescue explained in a Facebook post that a house on the 1800 block of Schuster Rd, caught fire around 8:40 p.m.

Officials say the home was significantly damaged by fire and smoke. (Fitchburg Fire Rescue)

The house is on the border of Fitchburg, so Fitchburg and Oregon Fire responded. However, they weren’t alone for much longer.

The fire was upgraded to a MABAS Box Alarm, notifying departments like Stoughton, Monona, Belleville, and McFarland. In total, 16 agencies worked together on the fire.

The fire was then contained to where it started, but the home was not safe, Fitchburg Fire explained. The family that lived there had to find somewhere else to stay, with the help of the Red Cross.

Two of their pets died in the fire, officials said. One firefighter was brought to the hospital during the incident, but was left later that night.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.

