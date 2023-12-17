Madison Black Chamber of Commerce hosts its first Holiday Black Bazaar

Black Holiday Bazaar
Black Holiday Bazaar(WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Wisconsinites flocked to the first Black Holiday Bazaar for some last-minute Christmas shopping.

People were greeted by soul food, a variety of business owners and black Santa and Mrs. Claus. This is the event’s first year with almost 50 vendors. The president and CEO of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce says there were many young black entrepreneurs at the event.

Black Holiday Bazaar
Black Holiday Bazaar(WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)

“We’ve got several kid businesses and that just warms my heart really work side by side with their parents or their parents supporting them,” Camille Carter said. “It’s fun seeing our businesses meet people they have never met before.”

Organizers plan to make this an annual event for the community.

