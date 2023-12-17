New MyChart feature connects patients with clinical trials, studies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UWHealth is adding a new feature to their MyChart system that they hope will put more money in patients’ pockets while driving research forward.

The new feature would notify patients if they are a good fit for a research study. Some research studies offer participants paid rewards, while also exploring cures and new treatments.

“This is a win-win for patients and researchers,” Physician informaticist Dr. Mike Semanik said. “Researchers can access the right patient population quickly and efficiently, and patients can more easily engage with clinical trials that could make a genuine difference in their lives and the lives of future patients.”

Suitability for clinical trials and studies is judged based on health information in MyChart, and is reviewed and considered before participation is offered, UWHealth officials explained.

Since the new feature’s release, UWHealth has seen a 25% response rate on research study participation offers.

Offers can be found on a new “research” tab in MyChart, Dr. Semanik explained.

Patients can also opt out of the notifications whenever they want by calling the number listed on every offer.

