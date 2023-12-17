Packers activate CB Eric Stokes from injured reserve before Sunday game with Buccaneers

FILE - Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes watches a play develop during the NFL football team's game against the Washington Commanders, Oct. 23, 2022 in Landover, Md. Stokes has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. This move clears the way for Stokes to play for the first time in nearly a year Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at Denver. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr., File)(Daniel Kucin Jr. | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay cornerback Eric Stokes has been activated from injured reserve, making him eligible to play for just the second time this season Sunday when the Packers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Stokes’ 2022 season ended when he injured his knee and foot in an early November loss at Detroit. Those injuries also kept him from playing in the Packers’ first five games this season.

He returned for an Oct. 22 game at Denver but played just four special-teams snaps before hurting his hamstring. The 2021 first-round pick from Georgia hasn’t played since.

“This comeback, it’s been hell,” Stokes said this week. “It’s been hell. It’s been highs and lows to everything. That’s just life, though. You’ve got to wake up every morning and be blessed. Everything else has been good, though.”

In other moves Saturday, the Packers (6-7) elevated running back Kenyan Drake and wide receiver Bo Melton from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game with the Bucs (6-7).

Drake’s elevation provides the Packers some insurance if running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are unavailable. Jones has missed three games with a knee injury and Dillon has a broken right thumb. Both were listed as questionable on the Packers’ Friday injury report.

Melton would give the Packers some receiving depth to help the Packers if Christian Watson can’t play. Watson missed a Monday night loss to the New York Giants with a hamstring issue and was listed as doubtful on the injury report. Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks is questionable with an ankle injury.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

