Packers trail Buccaneers at halftime of The Battle of the Bays

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) leaps over Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Dee...
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) leaps over Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Dee Delaney (30) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers (6-7) trail the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) 13-10 at halftime from Lambeau Field.

Jordan Love is 11/14 for 106 yards and a touchdown, while Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield is 12/14 for 187 yards and a touchdown.

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones returned from injury for the first time since the home win against the Chargers in Week 11. He rushed for 20 yards on his first carry and finished the half with nine carries for 43 yards.

The Packers were without running back AJ Dillion, who broke his thumb on the last drive of the loss at the New York Giants. Green Bay welcomed back corner back Eric Stokes, who has not played since November of last year. Stokes started Sunday’s game.

Rookie tight end Tucker Kraft had a standout first half. He had three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers’ playoff chances remain in limbo. With the Vikings loss to the Bengals, the Packs’ chances remain. A win over the Buccaneers would greatly improve their odds.

