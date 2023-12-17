Stoughton’s Ferholz has 28 in double OT loss to Oshkosh North; Verona falls to Onalaska in consolation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Stoughton boys basketball lost 86-84 in double overtime to Oshkosh North on Saturday.

Ty Fernholz had 28 points and five rebounds for the Vikings. The Michigan Tech commit shot 50% from the floor in the loss.

Meanwhile, Oshkosh North’s Stevie Clark, a Colgate commit, and Xzavion Mitchell, a Wisconsin recruit, each had 27 points.

Mitchell blocked Stoughton’s three point try as time expired at the end of the second half to force overtime. Clark and Fernholz were hot in the overtime periods.

Stoughton has now lost two in a row. They will play Edgewood at home on Friday.

Verona fell 66-53 to Onalaska in the consolation game of the tournament.

Onalaska’s Evan Anderson had 30 points and 15 rebounds, while Cameron Williams had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Verona.

The Wildcats were 20/72 from the floor, good for just 27.8% and Onalaska was 15/52 for 28.8%. However, the Hilltoppers made 28 free throws to the Wildcats’s nine.

Verona is now 4-4. They will play Madison Memorial on Thursday.

