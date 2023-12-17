Verona food pantry serves a holiday meal to 200 guests

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) -Two hundred bellies were served a holiday lunch at the Kasieta Center in Verona on Saturday afternoon.

This meal was extra special, volunteers came to play music while people in the community were served turkey and holiday themed sides.

Community meal at Verona food pantry (WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)

Every first and third Saturday of the month anyone can show up for a free community meal. The organization partners with Second Harvest Foodbank to make these lunches happen.

“A meal like this fill in the meal gap on the weekends when a senior center and schools are closed,” Lisa Marshall, volunteer communications director for Badger Prairie Needs Network said. “We do it to foster a sense of community and to get to know your neighbors and its people from all walks of life.”

The non-profit, Badger Prairie Needs Network is always looking for volunteers to make these big meals happen. Kids as young as nine can volunteer alongside their parents to buss tables and help guests. People can also take home leftovers when the meal wraps up.

