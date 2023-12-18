Cold and blustery Monday

Few flurries this morning

Wind chills stay in the teens today

Back to 40s by Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A strong cold front is moving through this morning, sparking up some bursts of snow in its wake. Most of the snow should be wrapped up by the time we get into the morning rush-hour, but you’ll still want to watch for a few snowy patches on bridges and untreated roads.

A surge of cold air is moving in behind that front, bringing us the coldest day we’ve seen so far this month. It only lasts for one day though, temperatures will gradually warm through the week and we’ll be back to well above-average temperatures by the time we get into the holiday weekend.

What’s Coming Up...

Flurries move out this morning, and we’ll stay cold and windy through the rest of the day. As the cold air moves in, temperatures will be cooling through the afternoon. Most of us will spend the afternoon in the mid-20s with wind chills in the lower teens as winds gust at 30-35 mph out of the northwest. Bundle up yourself and your kids as you head out the door today! We will see some sunshine in the afternoon and clouds begin to clear.

Clearer skies tonight mean that temperatures get even colder. Low temps will be in the teens with wind chills in the single-digits in many locations.

We’ll see sun Tuesday morning with clouds moving in as the day goes on. Winds shift out of the south which will help boost our temperatures into the lower 30s.

Looking Ahead...

We’ll be back into the 40s through the rest of the week then, and we’ll watch the chance for a few showers on Friday.

A larger rain system looks to move in on Christmas Eve on Sunday and could continue into Christmas Day. The good news is that temperatures across the Midwest should be mild enough that most of the region will see rain out of this one, but we’ll continue to keep a close eye on it.

