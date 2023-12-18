Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver is facing criminal charges after a weekend crash that killed four young siblings.

Authorities said Monday that Scott C. Farmer, 47, of Neenah, was arrested by the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged by the district attorney with:

Four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle

Operating while intoxicated (5th or 6th offense)

Operating while revoked causing death

A criminal complaint said Farmer had a total of four prior OWI convictions.

A local school district confirmed the young people killed in the crash were connected to their schools.

In a message to families, the District Administrator for the Weyauwega-Fremont School District said two Weyauwega-Fremont School District students and one alumnus died in the wrong-way crash on Saturday. The school district said the deceased included a Weyauwega-Fremont Elementary student and a Weyauwega-Fremont High School student.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was called at 9:13 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Police say a pickup truck was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane on Highway 10 in the Town of Weyauwega. The westbound pickup collided head-on with an eastbound SUV.

There were four people in the SUV. Officials say three people were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. That person later died at the hospital, the sheriff’s office confirmed Monday.

The driver of the pickup truck, now identified as Farmer, was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. According to a criminal complaint, Farmer was combative with firefighters at the scene as they tried to get him out of his damaged vehicle after the crash.

An officer stated in the criminal complaint that Farmer was incoherent during much of the questioning by authorities at the scene of the crash, but he did say “a lot” when asked how much he had to drink. He also answered “[expletive] 75″ when asked how fast he thought he was going before he crashed. An officer also noted in the criminal complaint that Farmer had a large bottle of vodka next to him in his pick-up truck.

According to the criminal complaint, when an officer asked him what had happened, he replied, “I just spun out.” The officer asked him if he had hit anybody and he replied, “I didn’t hit anybody”.

The criminal complaint also said Farmer was combative with hospital staff when he was taken there to be treated.

While in court Monday, a cash bond of $750,000 was set for Farmer’s release.

The crash is under investigation.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waupaca County Highway Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Weyauwega Police Department, Weyauwega Fire Department, Gold Cross Weyauwega, and Fremont Ambulance.

There was a cat and dog involved in the crash as well. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in their care by the Humane Society of Waupaca and Clintonville Hometown Veterinary Service.

