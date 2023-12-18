Here’s how you can help the family who lost four members in a Waupaca County crash

Four siblings in the Gonzalez family, ages 9 to 25, were killed when a wrong-way driver hit their SUV in Waupaca County(via GoFundMe, used with permission)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A community is in mourning after four young people died from a crash over the weekend in Waupaca County.

Two different GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. The pages can be found here and here.

The Weyauwega-Fremont School District said the victims were either students in the district or alumni. One of the victims was in elementary school.

According to the GoFundMe page, the victims of the crash were identified as Daniel, Fabian, Lilian, and Daniela Gonzalez. The fundraiser said they were the children of a local pastor. The GoFundMe also stated the family was originally from Ecuador and the two older siblings worked on a dairy farm in Waushara County.

The mother of the children also has another child living in Ecuador.

The two accounts combined have raised more than $60,000 as of late Monday morning.

Monetary donations can also be mailed to:

Emmaus Lutheran Church

c/o Kurt Schilling

N180 County Rd A

Waupaca WI 54981

