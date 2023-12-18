Inflatable Santas continue making their way down Monroe Street

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You may have noticed some larger-than-life holiday decorations down Monroe St. -- nearly 30 inflatable Santas have made an appearance to spread Christmas cheer.

Since we last visited earlier this month, the number of inflatables have grown from less than 10 to now dozens. Neighbors are continuing to add on with these near 20-foot tall inflatables, with a new one almost every day. Now, it has spread past Monroe St. to neighbors nearby, and even the Associated Bank up the street joining in.

Neighbors Amanda DeVoss and Evan Jonovicheath say they have had positive reactions from the community with people taking photos, making TikToks, or even stopping to chat.

“It started last year just as a couple of neighbors getting together and wanting to do something fun for the neighborhood and this year we are hoping to expand all the way through Monroe Street,” DeVoss said.

The idea first started after a Hallmark movie night. They bought a few inflatable Santas first, spread the cheer to a few of their neighbors, before many other neighbors joined in.

Jonovicheath said they already have next year’s invitations planned out and their hope is to continue filling spaces down the one mile stretch and grow year after year.

