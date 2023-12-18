Jackknifed semi blocked I-39 lane near Portage

A jackknifed semi near Portage has all lanes are blocked I-39 southbound Monday morning.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA CO., Wis. (WMTV) -A jackknifed semi near Portage has all lanes are blocked I-39 southbound Monday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. The highway remained blocked off for approximately three hours, before re-opening around 7:30 a.m.

DeForest State Patrol is not able to share any information at this time.

To check road conditions before you head out the door, see 511 here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

