Jackknifed semi blocked I-39 lane near Portage

COLUMBIA CO., Wis. (WMTV) -A jackknifed semi near Portage has all lanes are blocked I-39 southbound Monday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. The highway remained blocked off for approximately three hours, before re-opening around 7:30 a.m.

DeForest State Patrol is not able to share any information at this time.

To check road conditions before you head out the door, see 511 here.

