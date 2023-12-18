LSU’s Jayden Daniels opts out of bowl game vs. UW Badgers

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The UW defense can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing they won’t be lining up against Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels on New Years Day.

Daniels said goodbye to his Tigers teammates in a social media post on Monday. The farewell video indicates he will not be on the field when #13 LSU plays Wisconsin in the Reliaquest Bowl.

While their fans are just finding out that they will definitely not see Daniels under center one more time, Badgers fans already knew their best player would not be suiting up. Running back Braelon Allen already confirmed he would not be heading to Tampa.

FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a touchdown against Florida during...
FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a touchdown against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Daniels is a finalists for the Heisman Trophy.(AP Photo/Derick Hingle, File)(Derick Hingle | AP)

LSU’s dazzling dual-threat quarterback won the Heisman Trophy earlier this month, becoming the first player since 2016 to win college football’s most prestigious player of the year award as part of a team that did not play for a conference championship. Week after week he fueled the best offense in the country with his passing (3,812 yards) and running (1,134). He leads the nation in total offense at 412 yards per game and is averaging an astounding 10.71 yards per play.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BBB warns of texting scam
A shot of Packers Avenue in Madison, Wisconsin, early in the morning. Police cars line the...
MPD: One person is dead after “likely” hit and run crash
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station in Madison
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Elk spotted in McFarland
McFarland elk killed in crash near Chicago

Latest News

Sarah Franklin, Carter Booth, and Julia Orzol celebrate vs. Tennessee.
UW’s Franklin, three others named All-Americans; Orzol named Academic All-District
Ronnie Porter dribbles up the court in Wisconsin's 78-55 win over St. Thomas.
Wisconsin women’s basketball stomps St. Thomas on the road
FILE - The NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis is shown in this Thursday, March 12, 2020, file...
College athletes who transfer twice can play, for now, after a judge sets aside NCAA transfer rule
The Badgers book their trip to Tampa.
UW volleyball heads to Tampa for Final Four vs. Texas