LSU’s Jayden Daniels opts out of bowl game vs. UW Badgers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The UW defense can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing they won’t be lining up against Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels on New Years Day.

Daniels said goodbye to his Tigers teammates in a social media post on Monday. The farewell video indicates he will not be on the field when #13 LSU plays Wisconsin in the Reliaquest Bowl.

While their fans are just finding out that they will definitely not see Daniels under center one more time, Badgers fans already knew their best player would not be suiting up. Running back Braelon Allen already confirmed he would not be heading to Tampa.

FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a touchdown against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Daniels is a finalists for the Heisman Trophy.(AP Photo/Derick Hingle, File) (Derick Hingle | AP)

LSU’s dazzling dual-threat quarterback won the Heisman Trophy earlier this month, becoming the first player since 2016 to win college football’s most prestigious player of the year award as part of a team that did not play for a conference championship. Week after week he fueled the best offense in the country with his passing (3,812 yards) and running (1,134). He leads the nation in total offense at 412 yards per game and is averaging an astounding 10.71 yards per play.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.