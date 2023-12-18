McFarland man in need of heart transplant 40 years after father receives one

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - A McFarland man was diagnosed with Cardiomyopathy and is need in of a new heart 40 years after his father received one.

On September 14, 1983, McFarland man Jimmy Ryan underwent a heart transplant, a surgery still in its early stages. WMTV 15 News was there to tell his story.

McFarland man in need of heart transplant 40 years after his father
McFarland man in need of heart transplant 40 years after his father(WMTV)

The procedure was around $82,000, an expense paid for by the Wisconsin community coming together.

“First reaction is how do you thank somebody for your life?” Jimmy asked while in the hospital in ‘83. “That’s basically what the money is gonna do. It’s gonna save my life.”

The surgery was successful, according to Ryan’s son Matt. The family got three more decades with their patriarch.

“He passed away September 21st, 2015. So, 32 years and one week later,” Matt said.

But four decades later, there is still no cure for the condition, which can be genetic.

“In between that time, Patrick also got very sick, and it was about 2006 or so,” Matt said. “I’ll never forget that phone call. My mom called me, and she was crying, said that Patrick has the same disease that dad had.”

Jim’s son Patrick is now in need of a new heart.

Even with the transplant, before his death, Jimmy’s heart ached thinking about his kids’ futures.

“I know when Patrick was diagnosed, that my dad felt so bad that he gave us, that he gave him that gene, then I got diagnosed in 2012 and my dad was just, you know, he, he looked like he was defeated.”

But just like back in 1983, the community is rallying together for the Ryan family.

“So many people reached out in the last month or two, ‘What can I do for you?’” Matt said. “And I’ve got stuff from the Madison Capitols and the Mallards and the soccer team, gift certificates and cards and quilts and stuff like that that people are donating. And it’s really special, you know.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Patrick and the community plans to hold a fundraiser on January 28 at American Legion Post 534 in McFarland.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BBB warns of texting scam
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station in Madison
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery

Latest News

UW-Madison held its winter commencement ceremony at the Kohl Center Saturday.
UW-Madison holds 2023 winter commencement ceremony
Fager began creating 3D printed models of the Wisconsin State Capitol during the COVID-19...
Wisconsin artist shares unique collection with Madisonians
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
One dead after crash along I-90 in Columbia Co.
Sennett Middle School
Sennett Middle School’s report card score increases dramatically since last school year