McFarland man in need of heart transplant 40 years after father receives one

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - A McFarland man was diagnosed with Cardiomyopathy and is need in of a new heart 40 years after his father received one.

On September 14, 1983, McFarland man Jimmy Ryan underwent a heart transplant, a surgery still in its early stages. WMTV 15 News was there to tell his story.

The procedure was around $82,000, an expense paid for by the Wisconsin community coming together.

“First reaction is how do you thank somebody for your life?” Jimmy asked while in the hospital in ‘83. “That’s basically what the money is gonna do. It’s gonna save my life.”

The surgery was successful, according to Ryan’s son Matt. The family got three more decades with their patriarch.

“He passed away September 21st, 2015. So, 32 years and one week later,” Matt said.

But four decades later, there is still no cure for the condition, which can be genetic.

“In between that time, Patrick also got very sick, and it was about 2006 or so,” Matt said. “I’ll never forget that phone call. My mom called me, and she was crying, said that Patrick has the same disease that dad had.”

Jim’s son Patrick is now in need of a new heart.

Even with the transplant, before his death, Jimmy’s heart ached thinking about his kids’ futures.

“I know when Patrick was diagnosed, that my dad felt so bad that he gave us, that he gave him that gene, then I got diagnosed in 2012 and my dad was just, you know, he, he looked like he was defeated.”

But just like back in 1983, the community is rallying together for the Ryan family.

“So many people reached out in the last month or two, ‘What can I do for you?’” Matt said. “And I’ve got stuff from the Madison Capitols and the Mallards and the soccer team, gift certificates and cards and quilts and stuff like that that people are donating. And it’s really special, you know.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Patrick and the community plans to hold a fundraiser on January 28 at American Legion Post 534 in McFarland.

