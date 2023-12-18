One dead after crash along I-90 in Columbia Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a crash occurred in Columbia Co. near Portage Saturday night, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

In a press release, WSP said the crash happened just after 6 p.m. along I-90 near mile marker 104.5.

A sedan was travelling westbound when it hit the rear end of a commercial vehicle parked on the shoulder of the road.

WSP said the driver of the sedan died on scene. The driver of the commercial vehicle was not hurt.

The name of the person who died has not been released. The crash is still under investigation.

