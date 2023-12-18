One dead after crash along I-90 in Columbia Co.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
It's unclear what led up to the crash.(Arizona's Family)
By Tyler Peters
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a crash occurred in Columbia Co. near Portage Saturday night, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

In a press release, WSP said the crash happened just after 6 p.m. along I-90 near mile marker 104.5.

A sedan was travelling westbound when it hit the rear end of a commercial vehicle parked on the shoulder of the road.

WSP said the driver of the sedan died on scene. The driver of the commercial vehicle was not hurt.

The name of the person who died has not been released. The crash is still under investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BBB warns of texting scam
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station in Madison
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery

Latest News

Sennett Middle School
Sennett Middle School’s report card score increases dramatically since last school year
Sticking around into Tuesday morning
Biting Wind Chills
A Fitchburg family was displaced and their pets killed after a box alarm fire that summoned...
House fire displaces Fitchburg family, kills pets
UW Health
New MyChart feature connects patients with clinical trials, studies