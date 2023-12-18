‘Our children are gone’: Parents of siblings killed in crash share their grief

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four siblings are dead after a head-on crash in Waupaca County. Police say it happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday. A wrong-way driver on Highway 10 in Weyauwega hit an SUV.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office tells us 47-year-old Scott Farmer of Neenah was intoxicated while driving the pickup. Authorities say three of the siblings died at the scene, the fourth died at the hospital. Monday afternoon, Farmer appeared in court and was charged with several counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating with a revoked license causing death.

The district attorney requested bond be set at four million dollars, a million for each victim. Ultimately the judge decided on a cash bail of $750,000. The stepfather then spoke out, asking the judge to reconsider.

23 family members of the victims showed up for the court hearing. The victims include 26-year-old Daniel, 23-year-old Fabian, 14-year-old Lilian, and 9-year-old Daniela, all with the last name of Gonzalez. After the hearing, Action 2 News heard from the stepdad, Pastor Kurt Schilling, and his wife Paulina of Weyauwega, who were upset over the amount of the bond, saying that this is the 5th OWI offense for Farmer, with the most recent being in 2019.

“How can I explain to my wife that all our children are gone?” Schilling said outside the courtroom on Monday.

Farmer’s driver’s license was also revoked at the time of the crash and he was driving with a bottle of vodka that was more than half full.

“We have God, our family, our faith and our friends, our church family, and lots of good people around us, so in that sense, I know we will get through this somehow but we won’t have a future with our children, with any grandchildren,” said Schilling.

The mother and stepfather of the children have been married for seven years. Paulina has one other surviving child who currently lives in Ecuador. The family is from Ecuador and sometimes would go back there to visit other relatives, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family.

Speaking through a translator, Paulina said her heart was broken, but her memories of her children will live forever.

A judge set a cash bond for Farmer of $750,000. The District Attorney originally asked for $4 million for each person killed in the crash. Farmer faces four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle, among other charges.

Schilling says the four siblings were spending time together on Saturday, holiday shopping and eating dinner at Culver’s. They were just a mile or so from home when the crash occurred.

Multiple fundraisers have been set up for the family to pay for funeral expenses.

