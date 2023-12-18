Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to resume abortions at its Sheboygan clinic within days

Planned Parenthood announced its Sheboygan clinic will begin taking appointments for abortion...
Planned Parenthood announced its Sheboygan clinic will begin taking appointments for abortion services this week.(Planned Parenthood via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin announced Monday that it will resume offering abortions at its Sheboygan location on Dec. 28.

The group promised earlier this month to restart abortion services at the clinic “as soon as possible” after a judge on Dec. 5 reaffirmed her ruling that state law permits abortions.

Planned Parenthood providers stopped offering abortions in the state in June 2022 immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its decision in Roe v. Wade. Clinics in Milwaukee and Madison resumed offering abortions in September, leaning on an initial ruling from Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper that said Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban outlaws killing fetuses but does not ban consensual medical abortions.

Schlipper’s final ruling earlier this month boosted Planned Parenthood leaders’ confidence that they could restart abortion services at the Sheboygan clinic, too.

Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski, a Republican, acknowledged that he is obligated to comply with the ruling but promised to appeal it. The case is likely to end up before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which recently flipped to liberal control. Urmanski’s attorney did not immediately respond to an email sent Monday seeking comment.

“While we are grateful to be resuming medication abortion care at the Sheboygan Health Center, there is more to be done,” Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin President Tanya Atkinson said. “We will continue essential work to help protect and expand reproductive freedom in Wisconsin so that everyone who needs comprehensive reproductive health care in our state can get the nonjudgmental and compassionate care they deserve.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BBB warns of texting scam
A shot of Packers Avenue in Madison, Wisconsin, early in the morning. Police cars line the...
MPD: One person is dead after “likely” hit and run crash
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station in Madison
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Elk spotted in McFarland
McFarland elk killed in crash near Chicago

Latest News

Wisconsin DNR preps 2024 grant program for small water systems to deal with PFAS contamination
UW Health, UnityPoint Meriter tighten mask restrictions
Scott Farmer, of Neenah, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed 4 people,...
Four young siblings killed in Waupaca County crash, driver of other vehicle charged
FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a touchdown against Florida during...
LSU’s Jayden Daniels opts out of bowl game vs. UW Badgers
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic