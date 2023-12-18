Sennett Middle School’s report card score increases dramatically since last school year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Madison middle school’s report card dramatically improved since last school year, according to information released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Ray F. Sennett Middle School’s overall score went up by 16 points since last school year.

“We had a 16-point increase! Let’s talk about it,” Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, principal of Sennett Middle School said.

Sennett Middle School's report card score increased by 16 points (WMTV)

With 98% of students testing the principal says in order to get these scores his staff followed a plan.

“I showed them what we’re going to do and how we could do it using what DPI put out and they took it, and they ran with it,” Dr. Copeland said.

This increased score is despite some setbacks, last year Dr. Copeland was ousted after less than a month on the job. He was then reinstated after many teachers begged the MMSD School Board for a reversal of the decision.

A teacher vocal about the principal’s character says the school would not have climbed up the barrel without Dr. Copeland.

“One of the things I said last year at the school board meeting is you don’t know what it’s like to have a boss or someone who has your back,” teacher Tom Blau said.

Tom Blau mentions that with the support of Dr. Copeland, staff created an environment of excellence for students to do their best including strict rules on cell phone use.

“Cell phones have become a huge issue, and that was probably the number one biggest impact in our building has been the elimination of cell phones,” Blau said.

He believes the best part of the process was sharing these scores with the student body.

“I was super proud to see that outside of a couple of schools within the Madison area, we were our top scoring middle school outscored many of our suburban competitors and it was something to really be proud of,” Blau said.

Eighth grader Aurora Abga is one of those students excelling in her classes.

“There’s so many people around you that are going to help you,” Abga said

The appreciation she receives from her teachers keeps her going.

“A lot of my teachers say they see potential in me. I want to have the best of my abilities to do what I can do, and I want to succeed in life,” Abga said. I want to go to college and be a doctor.”

In order to prepare students like Abga, Dr. Copeland says the next step is bringing up areas where scores are low.

Principal Dr. Jeffrey Copeland explains how middle school achieved increased report card score. (WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)

“Right now, we’re looking at our math,” he said. “Our math is dropping, so we’re picking up our math. We’re doing word problems. Within that word problem we’re going to pick up academic vocabulary.”

Compared to last year the school’s English Language Arts score went up by almost 44 points.

“Sennett is number one and we will continue to climb,” Dr. Copeland said.

Teachers mention another reason for the increasing scores is thanks to assign seating and students showing up ready and prepared for class.

