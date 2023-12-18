UW Health, UnityPoint Meriter tighten mask restrictions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Masks will be a more common sight at two Madison hospitals again. Citing an increase in general respiratory illnesses, both UW Health and UnityPoint Meriter announced stricter masking guidelines.

Starting Tuesday, everyone at UW Health will be required to wear a face covering in clinical settings. Those include waiting areas, scheduling areas, and exam rooms. Lobbies, cafeterias, administrative spaces, and other non-clinical zones will not be subject to the new restriction.

“This is an important step to take to protect our patients and prevent our providers and staff from getting sick so they can continue to care for patients across the health system,” UW Health Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Dan Shirley explained. Shirley, who also serves as an associate professor at UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health noted that Dane County is seeing increases in positive tests for COVID-19, RSV, and the flu; and area hospitals are already feeling the impact.

The new policy expands on UW Health’s previous restrictions, which only required masks in high-risk locations or where patients may have compromised immune systems. Those zones included emergency rooms, infectious disease clinics, chemotherapy rooms, urgent care waiting rooms and several other locations.

The joint statement added that masks will be required for everyone in patient rooms at UnityPoint – Meriter.

“Everyone can do their part to stop the spread of illness,” Meriter’s Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Joseph McBride said. “Together, we can lessen the number of potential exposures, infections, treatment, hospitalizations and poor outcomes in our patients.”

Both hospitals say they will monitor trends and adjust their policies as cases vary.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.