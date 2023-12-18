UW-Madison holds 2023 winter commencement ceremony

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison held its winter commencement ceremony Saturday.

Just under 2,000 students received their degree.

Thousands of people filled the Kohl Center as they watched the students walk across the stage.

NBA star and former Badger Michael Finley delivered the commencement speech.

One graduate, who transferred from UW-Madison a year and a half ago, said her time at the school was well worth it.

“The school’s really good, and I’m really glad to be here,” Keeley Satterfield said.

If you weren’t able to make it to Saturday’s ceremony, you can find a full stream of it on UW-Madison’s Facebook page.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.