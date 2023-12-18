Wisconsin artist shares unique collection with Madisonians

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin artist is going the extra mile to spread kindness this holiday season.

Ken Fager bought a 3D printer in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he began printing models of the Wisconsin State Capitol. It’s a building the Wisconsin-native has seen a lot in his lifetime.

Fager said he began placing the models around Madison in places that wouldn’t normally appear on people’s travel plans.

People line up at the Capitol Friday for one of his creations.

“Magic obviously doesn’t exist, but the closest thing we can do is brighten up someone’s life just a little bit just for a smidgen,” Fager said. “And if you do that, they’ll remember how you made them feel and that’ll stick with them.”

Fager has expanded his collection by printing off blocks of cheese, badgers and other Wisconsin-related mementos.

