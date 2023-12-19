American Heart Association urges all to be aware of ‘holiday heart attacks’

Silents signs of a heart attack
Silents signs of a heart attack
By Alyssa Rodriguez
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Heart Association, one of the nation’s oldest organizations aimed at combating heart disease, calls for all to be especially conscious of their heart health during the holiday season.

Research confirms that many individuals suffer from deadly heart attacks more during the end of the year than any other period. More specifically, Circulation, a flagship journal of the American Heart Association, has published a study citing more deaths relating to the heart taking place on Dec. 25 in the U.S. than any other time of the year.

Cardiologist and clinical volunteer for the American Heart Association Johanna Contreras notes how the winter season can “increase heart attack risk due to restricted blood flow when arteries may be constricted in cold temperatures.”

“We also know the holidays bring a lot of added stress to many people,” Contreras said. “There are lots of parties and family gatherings where many tend to overindulge in rich foods and drink.”

She also notes how discussing family health history during holiday gatherings can be beneficial when understanding symptoms and signs of heart attacks. “Many of the health factors that impact heart disease and stroke are heredity,’ she states. “If any of your parents, siblings or grandparents have had a heart attack or stroke, you are likely at higher risk, too. But the good news is, you can lower your risk with preventive measures. Knowing that history is an important first step.”

Some tips to follow this holiday season for maintain a healthy heart include:

  • Maintaining physical activity and implementing more movement throughout the day
  • Practicing moderation when consuming food and drinks
  • Taking care of yourself and lowering your stress levels

For more information on ways to sustain a healthy heart this season, the American Heart Association includes more resources at heart.org

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BBB warns of texting scam
A shot of Packers Avenue in Madison, Wisconsin, early in the morning. Police cars line the...
MPD: One person is dead after “likely” hit and run crash
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station
City planners choosing between six locations to build Amtrak train station in Madison
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Elk spotted in McFarland
McFarland elk killed in crash near Chicago

Latest News

Red Cross sees biggest blood shortage in a decade
Red Cross asking for blood donations this holiday season
Getting your flu shots and covid-19 vaccinations are important to prep for this flu season.
Dane Co. officials reporting ‘high’ respiratory illness cases
Flu cases on the rise in Dane Co.
Flu cases on the rise in Dane Co.
Arizona has the fastest growth rate for Alzheimer’s in the country.
UW study examines potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease