American Heart Association urges all to be aware of ‘holiday heart attacks’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Heart Association, one of the nation’s oldest organizations aimed at combating heart disease, calls for all to be especially conscious of their heart health during the holiday season.

Research confirms that many individuals suffer from deadly heart attacks more during the end of the year than any other period. More specifically, Circulation, a flagship journal of the American Heart Association, has published a study citing more deaths relating to the heart taking place on Dec. 25 in the U.S. than any other time of the year.

Cardiologist and clinical volunteer for the American Heart Association Johanna Contreras notes how the winter season can “increase heart attack risk due to restricted blood flow when arteries may be constricted in cold temperatures.”

“We also know the holidays bring a lot of added stress to many people,” Contreras said. “There are lots of parties and family gatherings where many tend to overindulge in rich foods and drink.”

She also notes how discussing family health history during holiday gatherings can be beneficial when understanding symptoms and signs of heart attacks. “Many of the health factors that impact heart disease and stroke are heredity,’ she states. “If any of your parents, siblings or grandparents have had a heart attack or stroke, you are likely at higher risk, too. But the good news is, you can lower your risk with preventive measures. Knowing that history is an important first step.”

Some tips to follow this holiday season for maintain a healthy heart include:

Maintaining physical activity and implementing more movement throughout the day

Practicing moderation when consuming food and drinks

Taking care of yourself and lowering your stress levels

For more information on ways to sustain a healthy heart this season, the American Heart Association includes more resources at heart.org

