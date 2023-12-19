Beloit PD searching for missing man

The Beloit Police Department is asking for help locating a man who has been missing since late Monday night.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Corey Picard was last seen around 9 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Grand Ave., the department stated in a Facebook post. He was on foot and walking in the direction of downtown Beloit.

At the time, Picard, 26, was wearing black and red pajama pants and a grey hooded sweatshirt, the post noted.

The Beloit Police Department is asking for help locating Corey Picard, 26, who has been missing since 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.(Beloit Police Department)

Anyone who sees Corey is asked to call the Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244.

