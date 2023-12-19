Children enjoy festive activities at Madison Concourse Hotel holiday party

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Concourse Hotel celebrated the 26th year of its Children’s Holiday Party.

More than 200 children could enjoy cookie decorating, crafts, snacks and special visits from Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch.

Event organizers say it is rewarding to see the impact of sharing the holiday spirit with children.

“It’s super heartwarming right, a lot of the volunteers have been with us for like over 20 years every year they come back,” hotel Director of Marketing Joan Herzing said. “I think that’s a big testament to how successful the program and the party has been.”

Herzing said children who attend the event get sent home with a gift.

The Madison Concourse Hotel celebrated the 26th year of its Children’s Holiday Party. (WMTV)

