Christmas fund money stolen from vehicle in Madison church parking lot, police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – In a moment that appeared to be ripped from a grinch-like story, a man swiped an envelope filled with money donated to a Christmas fund meant to help children from a vehicle parked at a Madison church. The whole sequence of events played out right in right in front of the vehicle’s owner who could only look on, while clutching a child.

That was the scene outside of Bethel Lutheran Church on Monday afternoon, according to the Madison Police Department. Officers responded to the church, in the 300 block of Wisconsin Ave., shortly before 4 p.m. after someone reported the theft.

Investigators found video of the theft that showed the suspect going from car to car, checking to see if any were unlocked, MPD indicated in a statement. When the man finally found one, he allegedly reached in and grabbed the envelope and two phones. As this played out, the vehicle’s owner was nearby, carrying a child and saw it happen, the report noted.

Officers caught up with the suspect at a grocery store on E. Washington Ave. a short time later, the MPD statement continued. According to the report, the man spit on and injured an officer trying to take him into custody.

After he was detained, the suspect was taken to the Dane Co. jail where he was booked on theft of moveable property, resisting arrest causing soft tissue injury, and carrying a concealed weapon among other allegations.

The money that had been donated to help kids in the community was never found, an MPD spokesperson added.

