Cold Night Ahead

Big Warm-Up Later This Week
Wet and warm weather returns.
Wet and warm weather returns.
By Brian Doogs
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
  • Single Digit Wind Chills Tonight
  • Above Normal Temps Return
  • Christmas Rain Potential
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A wintry start to the week reminding us that it is the middle of December. Unfortunately, for those wanting winter, it won’t be sticking around. A significant warm-up will occur as we move through the week and y Christmas weekend, we will be pushing 50 degrees. Plenty of sunshine early this week will give way to gloomy and unsettled weather for the weekend. All indications are for a wet rather than White Christmas this year. In fact, above normal conditions will hang around to end the year.

Clearing skies and cold tonight. Lows into the lower teens with wind chill values into the upper single digits. Winds northwesterly 5-15 mph. Mostly sunny with afternoon clouds building Tuesday. Seasonable with highs into the lower 30s along a light southerly wind 5-15 mph.. Mostly clear Tuesday night with lows into the upper 20s. Partly cloudy Wednesday with highs around 40 degrees. Mostly cloudy as we head into Thursday with a few rain drops possible to end the week.

All eyes on the weekend and while Saturday looks dry, it will be pretty cloudy. With highs near 50 by Sunday, our next disturbance will bring scattered showers into Christmas Eve. This looks to turn into more steady rain for Christmas itself with highs continuing around 50. Rain will be slow to push out next week and may take until early Wednesday as mild temperatures stick around.

