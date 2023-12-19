A convicted burglar facing more burglary charges was arrested for burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A paroled burglar who already faced even more burglary charges is back in jail. And, once again, he’s accused of burglary.

On Tuesday, the Madison Police Department revealed Peter Hamilton was arrested earlier this month after an investigation into a recent string of burglaries. He was arrested on Dec. 7, according to an MPD statement, at which time officers stated discovered items that were reported stolen in Madison.

MPD also posted several pictures investigators indicated were taken at storage unit linked to Hamilton. The images show a large number of items littering the bottom of the storage unit as well as in the back of a moving van. According to the police department, officers were able to link some of those items to cases in Madison and other jurisdictions.

In this latest arrest, Hamilton was booked on six counts of felony burglary, a single count of theft, and a pair of felony bail jumping allegations, stemming from investigations by MPD and the UW Police Department.

Wisconsin court records show Hamilton, 26, has at least four open cases against him that include a burglary charge, plus one more case where he is charged with theft. In each of those instances, Hamilton was released on a signature bond.

His new allegations and the ones that are still working their way through the courts are on top of the many convictions against him. In addition to burglary, MPD noted that, he has also been found guilty of manufacturing/delivery of methamphetamine, theft, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, among other convictions.

