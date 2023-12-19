Habitat for Humanity in search of ‘Winter Warrior’ volunteers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Affordable housing doesn’t take snow days amid cold winter months and that’s why Habitat for Humanity of Dane Co. is asking you to bundle up and lend a hand.

The non-profit housing organization is recruiting ‘Winter Warriors’ to help with housing construction.

Habitat for Humanity’s team says during the winter months of Dec. through March volunteer staff drops roughly in half compared to summer months marked June through Sept.

Rolling towards the New Year, Jenny Ballweg with the nonprofit says they’ve been lucky so far that the weather has been mild, allowing them to retain more volunteers heading into the colder months. She said the greatest need will be for January and February.

Since 1987 Habitat has built more than 320 homes in Dane County, served 570 families and their ReStore, and has saved 12,223 tons from entering Dane County landfills.

Joe Kubicki, Habitat Construction Site Supervisor and CEO Hilary Parker, join The Morning Show Tuesday, to address the need for Winter Warriors.

To sign up for a shift, today, see here.

