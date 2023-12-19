Kwik Trip plans to create over 500 jobs with $151 million expansion in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kwik Trip is planning to create more than 500 jobs by 2027 through a $151 million expansion of its Wisconsin operations, the company announced Monday.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation revealed Kwik Trip’s investment will go toward expanding its dairy, commissary and bakery facilities in La Crosse. The fund will also cover buying and renovating an office building in Onalaska and building a new satellite distribution center.

WEDC CEO and Secretary Missy Hughes described Kwik Trip as one of Wisconsin’s “most easily recognizable success stories.”

“While most of us are familiar with Kwik Trip for its retail operations, the company continues to grow its manufacturing and supply chain base in our state, which is creating hundreds of jobs and new investments even faster than anyone could have anticipated,” Hughes said.

Hughes noted the investment raises the company’s eligibility for tax credits up to $41 million.

Kwik Trip has more than 500 stores in Wisconsin, according to WEDC.

