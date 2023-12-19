Lottery and gaming credit can provide property tax relief, state Dept. of Revenue reminds residents

By Alyssa Rodriguez
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A reminder from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) calls for Wisconsin residents to check their current property tax bill for the potential to receive direct property tax relief.

The direct property tax relief comes from the lottery and gaming credit, which is displayed as a reduction of property taxes due.

To qualify for the lottery and gaming credit, an eligible property owner will need to be:

  • A Wisconsin resident
  • An owner of a dwelling and have it as their primary residence as of Jan. 1 of the year the property taxes were imposed (if an owner is not present, the home they return to after their absence acts as the primary residence).

Qualifying taxpayers can receive the credit by:

  • Filing an application to the county treasurer based on where their property is located
  • Filing an application to the city treasurer if the city collects taxes under state law, and their property resides in that city

Property owners cannot claim the lottery and gaming credit for properties that are not their primary location, such as vacant land and garages, or claim more than one primary residence.

If an eligible property owner does not have the credit displayed on the property tax bill received in December 2023, they can:

  • File a late claim application by Oct. 1, 2024
  • Apply to the municipal treasurer where the property resides by Jan. 31, 2024 to claim the credit

