Monona Terrace to temporarily close for renovations

Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center will be closing to the public for just over two weeks in January for facility improvements.(Errin Hiltbrand)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monona Terrace will shut down temporarily next month as it gets a facelift, City of Madison officials noted on Monday.

The convention center will close from Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 to Friday, Jan. 16. City of Madison officials listed some of the changes coming to the iconic facility, including replacement of its signature carpeting, restoring wood doors and furniture, and applying a fresh coat of paint throughout the building.

Architect Peter Rott, who is consulting on the Monona Terrace design, explained the Terrace’s deep red carpeting was integral to the building’s overall architecture. It was designed by Anthony Puttnam, of Taliesin Architects, who was an apprentice to Frank Lloyd Wright on the initial design.

“Taking a cue from the building geometry, he created a carpet pattern which is evolved from nature, specifically the leaf of the Gingko tree,” Rott said. “The leave’s curving shapes are abstracted and scattered across carpet, much like the leaves in the autumn falling onto the sidewalks.”

The carpet was last replaced in 2014, City of Madison noted. The new 125,442 square feet of carpeting will be nearly identical to the old design.

Monona Terrace renovations are scheduled to occur every 10 years.

