One person injured in Madison rollover crash

One person was taken to the hospital after the car they were in rolled over Monday morning in Madison.
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says the call for the crash on Old Sauk Road came in around 2:00 a.m. First responders found one person who needed to be taken to the hospital. It is unclear if anyone else was in the car.

Officials say it was just the lone car involved in this crash but were not able to provide a reason for the rollover.

This crash is still under investigation, we will update this story as soon as more information is released.

