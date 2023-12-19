Palmyra woman who embezzled money from Dane Co. senior center sentenced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Palmyra woman convicted of embezzling money from the Dane Co. senior center she used to work at was sentenced on Monday, court records indicate.

Amanda Meade, 42, will serve four months in the Dane County Jail followed by five years of probation. She was also ordered to pay restitution.

Meade pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of a movable property more than $10,000 in October. She also pleaded no contest to theft in a business setting of more than $10,000.

Three counts of identity theft were dismissed, but read in during the plea hearing.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Revenue accused Meade of underreporting her income between 2015 and 2020 by more than $117,000. That would mean she skipped out on paying a little more than $8,000 in state income taxes, the agency estimates.

Meade was accused of stealing the six-digit sum during her time in charge of the Sugar River Senior Center, in Belleville. Prosecutors pointed out, however, their number was only based on the amount they traced. For example, cash collected during fundraisers could not be accounted for.

Among the ways Meade is accused of siphoning money to pay for “a lifestyle she could not afford” included cashing extra payroll checks and using the senior center’s credit car for unauthorized purchases. According to the complaint, she used those funds on trips to Ireland, Hawaii, and Boston. She also allegedly bought items from Amazon, made mortgage payments, and picked up fast food. Prosecutors stated the mortgage payments alone totaled $22,000, and that’s on top of $18,000 used on a down payment on a vacation home.

Meade will appear in court again on Feb. 15, 2024, for a restitution hearing.

